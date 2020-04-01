South Louisiana pastor speaks out, defends holding services for large gatherings

Louisiana News

by: Chad Sabadie

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL, La. (WVLA) – Tuesday night Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in Central defended his defiance of Louisiana’s stay at home order, after holding another service for hundreds of people.

Hear from Pastor Spell in the link above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss