South Louisiana pastor speaks out, defends holding services for large gatherings

CENTRAL, La. (WVLA) – Tuesday night Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in Central defended his defiance of Louisiana’s stay at home order, after holding another service for hundreds of people.
Hear from Pastor Spell in the link above.
by: Chad SabadiePosted: / Updated:
CENTRAL, La. (WVLA) – Tuesday night Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in Central defended his defiance of Louisiana’s stay at home order, after holding another service for hundreds of people.
Hear from Pastor Spell in the link above.