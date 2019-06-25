Southern Hills town hall meeting planned for Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will take part in a town hall meeting this Thursday in Southern Hills.

The town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. Southern Hills Park and Community Center.

The center is located at 1002 Bert Kouns Loop in Shreveport.

Councilman James Flurry of District E, as well Shreveport Police, Property Standards and Public Works will also be in attendance.

