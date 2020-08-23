Radar

Southern University closing Mon-Wed because of potential inclement weather

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University is joining LSU and closing school because of the incoming weather.

Southern is not open on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this week.

Southern University provided details about the closure below:

Due to forecasted effects of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, Southern University will be closed and classes will be cancelled on Monday, Aug. 24, Tuesday, Aug. 25 and Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Preparations have been made for on-campus residential students to shelter in place. If students have returned to their homes over the weekend, they should remain at their homes. If students currently residing on campus can return to their homes, they are encouraged to do so while the university is closed.

COVID-19 testing at the F.G. Clark Activity Center will be suspended on Monday-Wednesday.

Continue to monitor official Southern University social media channels, campus emails and Jags Safe app messaging. To sign up for Jags Safe messaging, click here.

Also, follow the channels of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Additionally, continue to monitor reputable news and weather channels in your respective areas.

