Southern University featured in new Lizzo music video

Southern University’s ‘Human Jukebox’ is featured in a new music video just released by Billboard topping artist, Lizzo. (Photo source: Lizzo/YouTube)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGMB/WVLA) – Southern University’s ‘Human Jukebox’ is featured in a new music video just released by Billboard-topping artist, Lizzo.

The video is for the artist’s chart-topping single, ‘Good As Hell’, and features Lizzo performing with the band during Homecoming Week.

This is the second video for the single which has recently jumped to the number 1 spot on multiple dance chart lists.

Lizzo was spotted on campus in October filming the music video with the band and invited the campus community to be included in the filming during a late night concert.

To watch the video, click here.