Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band taking part in Biden inauguration event

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Southern University Marching Band

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Human Jukebox Marching Band is going to be a part of the inaugural festivities for incoming President Biden.

The illustrious local marching band broke the news on their Facebook page.

The band received a letter confirming their place in the Biden Presidential Inaugural “We Are One” event.

The letter can be found below:

Image courtesy of Southern University Marching Band

The event can be viewed from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on various platforms including those listed below:

  • Urban One
  • HBCU Grad
  • NowThis
  • Revolt TV
  • The Source
  • The Shade Room
  • BET
  • The Grio TV
  • Daily Kos
  • Watch The Yard
  • Blavity,
  • NBC Peacock TV — on The Choice

You can also watch the Biden Presidential Inaugural “We Are One” event here.

This is not the first time that the Human Jukebox Marching Band played at a big event.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss