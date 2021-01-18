Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band taking part in Biden inauguration event

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Human Jukebox Marching Band is going to be a part of the inaugural festivities for incoming President Biden.

The illustrious local marching band broke the news on their Facebook page.

The band received a letter confirming their place in the Biden Presidential Inaugural “We Are One” event.

The letter can be found below:

The event can be viewed from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on various platforms including those listed below:

Urban One

HBCU Grad

NowThis

Revolt TV

The Source

The Shade Room

BET

The Grio TV

Daily Kos

Watch The Yard

Blavity,

NBC Peacock TV — on The Choice

🚨Breaking News🚨



You can also watch the Biden Presidential Inaugural “We Are One” event here.

This is not the first time that the Human Jukebox Marching Band played at a big event.