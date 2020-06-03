Southern University student creates website to highlight, support local black businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– 21-year-old Southern University Student Myra Richardson has created a website highlighting local businesses owned by African-Americans. This initiative, part of Richardson’s plan to ease tensions during this time of unrest.

“We can’t take another blow.. we want so much for this city that it takes all of us collectively to make something happen and that starts with supporting our small businesses,” Richardson said.

You may recognize Richardson as a leader from Sunday’s peaceful protest in downtown Baton Rouge.

“We want to show that we have a business community that is lively, that is vibrant and that is really moving forward and progressing,” Richardson said.

Richardson believes change will happen across the nation with support for local businesses. “Baton Rouge is going to do everything differently.

“I think moving forward if we say we are going to be trendsetters we are going to set the tone.. then that is the message we are going to move forward. That we are capable, that we are leaders and we are moving this country forward with our own voice,” Richardson said.

To register your business and check out the directory visit supportblack.biz.