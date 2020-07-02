Southern University’s AG Center unveiled lineup of medical marijuana products

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday, Southern University AG Center unveiled its lineup of Medical Marijuana products.

This makes Southern the first HBCU in the nation to provide the products.

Southern is also one of two licensed holders in Louisiana to grow and dispense medical marijuana.

Illera Holistic Healthcare is partnering with the University and says they hope this changes the

way people view medical marijuana. “I think sometimes when we think about treating patients they sometimes they think that medical marijuana as a last option. I want to ask patients to really consider medical marijuana as a first of the line treatment that we can help you with,” says Dr. Chanda Macias CEO of Ilera Holistic Healthcare.

The products will be available at pharmacies across the state.

