SPD creates ‘Safe Exchange Location’ for internet purchases, child custody exchanges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) he Shreveport Police Department has created a place where people can safely do transactions from internet sales, as well as bring or pick up children in custody exchanges.

Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond announced the “Safe Exchange Location,” in a Facebook post on Friday.

The exchange zone, located at the Shreveport Police Station, 1234 Texas Ave., includes two, well-lit parking spots marked by signs, directly in front of the patrol desk. In addition to police presence inside and outside the building, the location will be monitored by 24-hour video surveillance.

The practice of safe exchange locations began in 2014 in Florida in response to several robberies in the state. According to the Washington Post, the first police department to set up a location was in Boca Raton.

From there, police departments throughout the country began setting up the locations. In 2015, the Baton Rouge Police Department set up the first one in the state and other cities have followed.

In Louisiana, those cities include Lafayette, Morgan City Natchitoches, Luling, Colfax, Covington and West Monroe.

