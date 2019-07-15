SPD: Reward offered for information on suspect in Monday morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) Shreveport Police are looking for suspects after man was fatally shot this morning in the Cedar Grove neighborhood, and a sizable reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect or suspects.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of West 75th Street just after 9 a.m. today, the victim was pronounced dead a little over an hour later.

Cpl. Marcus Hines, SPD public information officer at the scene said the victim has not been identified, and police “don’t know who did it.”

However, he added, a reward of $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of whoever is responsible.

Calling the shooting “very, very brazen and bold to do something like this in broad daylight,” adding that police are “not going to step away.”

Calling the shooting a senseless and heinous crime, Hines said, “We don’t know who did it, but somebody does know. Somebody knows, they know why.”

Hines said anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.