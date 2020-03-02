Special Delivery: Lafayette General Hospital welcomes six Leap Day babies in 2020

James Albert Cade

Kei’lahni Rose Johnson

Averii Sky Goodie

Lucas Joseph Dohmann

Adalynn Michelle Mena

Kendrick Lee-Willis Domengeaux Averii Sky Goodie

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette General received some very special deliveries on a day that only comes once every four years.

Six Leap Day babies were born at varying times on February 29, 2020, according to the hospital spokesperson Patricia Thompson.

Lafayette General shared photos of the six leaplings.

James, Keh’lahni, Averii, Lucas, Adalynn and Kendrick all share a special birthday.

James was the first born at 2:26 a.m. and Lucas was the last of the leapers, he was born at 9:02 p.m.

Their parents will now have to decided whether to celebrate birthdays on February 28 or March 1.

The next leap year will occur in 2024.