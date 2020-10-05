SPSO: Items found in investigation believed to belong to missing Robeline woman

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have found more items believed to have belonged to missing 27-year-old Taylor Nichols.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says around 30 first responders, deputies, officers, and cadaver dogs searched the wooded area and field between Many Walmart and Patrick-Miller Tractor Co. early Monday morning.

They were able to find leggings, believed to have been purchased at Walmart, shoes, a face-mask, and a $5 bill scattered in the wooded area.

  Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office
These items are believed to belong to Taylor Nichols.

Sabine Parish deputies found Nichols SUV and ID Friday in a field nearby the Many Walmart.

The investigation is ongoing.

