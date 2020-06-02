St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy fired for Facebook post about Minneapolis protesters

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy patrolman, Ronald Mills, was fired Monday after posting an offensive meme on his Facebook about Minneapolis protesters.

The meme shows a picture of an 18-wheeler with blood on the hood and says “Just drove through Minneapolis, didn’t see any protesters.”

Former officer’s Facebook post

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said he terminated the 28-year-old deputy after Mills admitted to posting the photo.

“I terminated him upon receiving the facts and seeing the evidence. I terminated him immediately, so there’s not going to be a month-long process or no administrative leave. He is gone today,” Sheriff Guidroz said.

Sheriff Guidroz says they do train their officers in cultural diversity.

He says the department’s social media policy also prohibits officers from publishing posts that would undermine or tarnish the reputation of the office or relate themselves to opinions that would bring criticisms or embarrassment to the office.

“I have policies to make sure we live right, we do the right job, we respect people’s rights, and I have no tolerance for what happened,” Sheriff Guidroz told News Ten.