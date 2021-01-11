Staff member for Gov. Edwards tests positive for coronavirus

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another member of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ team has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor’s office disclosed Monday morning that the person is at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health.

The staff member did not have close contact with Gov. Edwards.

This is the second member of Edwards’ team to test positive this year.

The last announcement was made on January 4th.