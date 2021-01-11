Staff member for Gov. Edwards tests positive for coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another member of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ team has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Governor’s office disclosed Monday morning that the person is at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health.
The staff member did not have close contact with Gov. Edwards.
This is the second member of Edwards’ team to test positive this year.
The last announcement was made on January 4th.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.