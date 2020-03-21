New cases in NWLA reported with latest LDH update as coronavirus cases rise to 763, with 20 deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 763 cases of the coronavirus in the state, including the first cases reported in Claiborne Parish (2), Bienville Parish (1), and Webster Parish (1).

The number of cases in Caddo Parish has risen to 15. The number of cases in Bossier Parish remained unchanged at 5 and in DeSoto at 2. Ouachita Parish also reported its first two cases, representing the first in Northeast Louisiana. More than half of the state’s parishes are now reporting cases, 35 out of 64.

The LDH also reported a total of six new deaths Saturday related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 20. None of those deaths have been in Northwest Louisiana.

The LDHA says the deaths were of an 83-year-old Orleans Parish resident, a 50-year-old Orleans resident, a 77-year-old Jefferson Parish resident and a 90-year-old Orleans Parish resident were reported. All aside from the 83-year-old individual had underlying medical conditions.

While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.



For updates on positive cases and deaths, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 webpage.



Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy.



These precautions include:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently

Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm

Avoiding touching your face

Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

Avoiding close contact with others

Staying home if you are sick

