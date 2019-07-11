State Fair of Louisiana announces 2019 theme

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The State Fair of Louisiana has announced the theme for this year’s event.

The 113th State Fair will be known as “Gumbo of Fun” and be held Oct. 24 through Nov. 10 in Shreveport.

Since 1906, the State Fair of Louisiana has been a tradition with many families, drawing an average of 425,000 people through the gates annually. In addition to carnival rides, it offers food vendors and live music.

Authorities say the event has a $24 million economic impact on Shreveport’s economy and creates more than 300 temporary jobs during the season.

