State, NW Louisiana continue downward trend in COVID-19 cases, deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations reported in Louisiana have declined for the fourth consecutive day.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 43 more COVID-19 deaths Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,644, with the 372 new cases, 29 less than on Friday, bring Louisiana’s total cases to 26,512.

Growth in new cases has remained below two percent since Monday.

On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health began reporting the number of cases “presumed recovered,” but only showed data through Wednesday, which at 14,972, remained the same on Saturday.

In addition, on Wednesday the LDH started reporting probable deaths, defined by the CDC as “deaths identified by coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probable/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a positive lab result.” That number also has remained at 59 since it was last updated on Wednesday.

Edwards is expected to announce as early as Monday how Louisiana might begin to re-open the economy if certain benchmarks in White House guidance are met. Those involve the growth in cases, hospitalizations and the number of people reported with certain symptoms within a 14-day period.

Louisiana is seeing signs of slower spread of COVID-19, but the governor’s stay-at-home order may be extended in an effort to avoid a spike in new cases.

LDH data on Saturday showed hospitalizations at 1,700, with 268 patients on ventilators. The number of hospitalizations had been declining since peaking on April 13 at 2,134, and the number of those on ventilators has generally been trending downward as well since peaking at 571 on April 4.

In Northwest Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Health on Saturday reported 92 deaths in Caddo Parish, however, on Friday, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed a total of 101 deaths reported locally. There can be a lag between local reports showing up in the statewide database.

In Bossier Parish, 265 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, with 12 deaths.

Below are Saturday, April 25, 2020, COVID-19 reports for northwest Louisiana parishes:

Caddo – 1,432 case(s) | 92 deaths death(s) | 123 state tests | 11,170 commercial tests

Bossier – 265 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 44 state tests | 4,619 commercial tests

De Soto – 184 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,042 commercial tests

Webster – 82 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 13 state tests | 1,290 commercial tests

Claiborne – 52 case(s) | 5 death(s) | 24 state tests | 353 commercial tests

Bienville – 70 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 18 state tests | 439 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 73 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 34 state tests | 574 commercial tests

Sabine – 13 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 22 state tests | 279 commercial tests

Red River – 22 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 14 state tests | 143 commercial tests

