State offices closure extended in 11 parishes following Hurricane Laura

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State offices in 11 Louisiana Parishes will remain closed through the end of the week due to the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

On Thursday Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne announced that the following parishes will not be open on Friday, Sept. 4:

Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Natchitoches, Rapides, Sabine, Vernon and Winn.

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty, or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary.

Officials will continue to monitor conditions throughout the state and release more information as it becomes available.

This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.

