State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

Louisiana

by: KLFY Staff

WARNING: Video is explicit.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — News 10 has confirmed from Lafayette Police that they are investigating a shooting at the intersection of the Evangeline Thruway and Chalmette Dr. near I-10.

State Police have also confirmed that the shooting is officer-involved. In the video above, obtained from social media, police shoot a man who appears to be carrying a knife. Between 10 and 15 shots can be heard before he falls, though the shooting itself remains off-camera.

Louisiana State Police Troop D Public Information Officer Derek Senegal said the victim of the shooting was involved in an altercation at a convenience store at the intersection. There was a foot pursuit by police prior to the shooting before the man tried to reenter the store. Senegal would not confirm if the man was carrying a knife when he was shot, claiming it was still too early in the investigation to confirm.

No other official information has been released. This is a developing story. We will update this post as information becomes available.

