UPDATE: LSP says missing teen located

Louisiana

UPDATE: Louisiana State Police say Talley has been located safely.

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II endangered/missing child advisory for a 14-year-old girl last seen near her home in the Pleasant Hill area of Bogalusa.

Grace Talley, 14, is a Hispanic female with long dark brown hair, standing 5’3″ and weighing approximately 170 lbs. She was wearing a grey Columbia jacket when she disappeared. She was lase seen Nov. 16.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Gracie Talley should immediately contact the Bogalusa Police Department at (985) 732-3611.

