State Police lieutenant arrested and charged with DWI, resisting arrest and more

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A Louisiana State Police lieutenant was arrested early Saturday morning following a traffic stop.

LSP Troop A Lt. Sheldon Perkins, 48 of Baton Rouge, was arrested for DWI and several other charges after he was stopped for speeding and improper lane use violations in Baton Rouge.

The incident occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday when an LSP trooper observed Perkins traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Burbank Drive in a 2018 Ford F-150.

Upon conducting the traffic stop and the trooper suspected impairment and completed a series of standardized field sobriety tests.

Once the decision was made to arrest Perkins for DWI, he resisted arrest, was tazed taken into custody with the assistance of another trooper.

Perkins was transported to Louisiana State Police Troop A where he submitted a breath alcohol sample registering over twice the legal limit.

Perkins was charged with DWI (1st Offense), battery on a police officer, resisting an officer, reckless operation, and improper lane usage. Perkins was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail, booked in AFIS and released.

