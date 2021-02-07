State Police searching for 10-year-old New Iberia girl last seen getting into car driven by man with sideburns

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) New Iberia Police have asked for the public’s help to find 10- year-old Jalisa Lasalle.

According to State Police, Lasalle was reported missing from a family members residence in 1400 block of Fulton Street between 1 and 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

She was last seen was getting into a gray 4-door car (possibly Nissan or Honda) being driven by an older black male with sideburns, wearing a hat.

She is approximately 4’6 to 4’9 inches tall and weighs approximately seventy-five to eighty pounds, police said.

Hughes said she was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jean pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.