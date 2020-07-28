State treasurer: Small businesses hit hard by pandemic can start applying today for Main Street grants

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder was in Shreveport Tuesday to talk about how small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and haven’t received federal aid can now apply for grants to help them cover pandemic-related expenses.

The grants are available through the Main Street Recovery Program, which is designed to reimburse small businesses and help them survive as the coronavirus takes its toll on the economy.

Act 311 of the Louisiana 2020 Regular Session set aside $275 million from the CARES Act for the program.

Schroder, who was tasked by lawmakers to oversee the program, is encouraging businesses to file their paperwork in the opening days.

Schroder was in Shreveport Tuesday to make an announcement about the application process for the program. He was joined by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker, Greater Shreveport Chamber President Timothy Magner, and North Louisiana Economic Partnership Board Chair Adam Johnston.

“Our small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they’re hurting because of the financial impact of COVID-19. I encourage every small business owner to visit our website, take the eligibility quiz and apply if they meet the requirements,” said Treasurer Schroder. “We don’t want our businesses to close. We want them to thrive.”

Main Street offers two grant options:

QuickRelief offers an abbreviated application process and reduced documentation requirements, and will give grants of up to $5,000 to qualifying businesses who received $1,000 or less in federal funding or other assistance.

Cost Reimbursement will give grants of up to $15,000 to qualifying businesses who can show eligible expenses related to the pandemic.

Applications can be completed online at www.louisianamainstreet.com

