State Treasurer John Schroder hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State Treasurer John M. Schroder is being treated at a Louisiana hospital after he tested positive for the coronavirus.
As of Thursday afternoon Treasurer Schroder has been responding favorably to treatment and has experienced little discomfort.
Schroder is in contact with Treasury staff through email and phone to maintain the department’s programs.
