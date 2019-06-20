Steak ‘n Shake coming to NSU this fall

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Northwestern State University students will have another tasty food selection in the fall.

Steak ‘n Shake is coming to the Sylvan Friedman Student Union on the Northwestern State University Campus for an anticipated fall 2019 opening.

The Steak ‘n Shake will be located on the first floor of the Student Union in the completely newly renovated space on the Northwestern State campus.

The restaurant will be open long hours and on weekends so students and the public alike can enjoy the premium burgers and shakes.

To learn more about the menu or to find additional information on Steak ‘n Shake, visit.www.steaknshake.com.

