STORM DAMAGE: Viewer photos and videos of Laura damage across the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. — As Hurricane Laura moved through Louisiana on Thursday morning, high winds and steady rains began causing problems for many residents.
The footage above shows a Chevron gas station on North 7th Street in West Monroe being damaged by high winds Thursday morning.
While at the Hilton Garden Inn, several light poles were taken down by the high winds.
In Monroe, high winds made their way down through the street (above, sent in by Kimberly Jones) while near ULM a tree fell onto a home and caused massive damage. (below, sent in by Queenie Green)
Also in Monroe, a viewer caught a lightning strike on camera. This footage was sent in by Mon Ross.
In West Monroe, a viewer caught a tree falling on camera (below). This was sent in by Stacey Knox.
(Above video and photo sent in by Chris Donald of West Monroe)
(Above video and photo sent in by Taylor Sliger of West Monroe)
In Monroe, Lee Jr. High School faced some damage to a fence on campus. This video was sent in by Laini Farris.
In El Dorado, Arkansas, the rain was coming down hard as Laura made its way through southern Arkansas.
GALLERY OF STORM DAMAGE PHOTOS FROM AROUND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA:
If you have any footage or photos of storm damage near your home, please send it to news@nbc10news.net
Please remember, DO NOT put yourself in harm’s way just take a photo or video of damage.