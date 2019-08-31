Suspect arrested, after agents find drugs, firearms in his Natchez home

NATCHEZ, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A 23-year-old Natchez, La. man is behind bars after agents from multiple law enforcement agencies found illegal drugs inside his home.

Hunter Luther was arrested at his home on Riverview Drive in Natchez by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s CSI detectives, assisted by agents from the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force earlier this month.

Task Force agents and NPSO detectives executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Riverview Drive in Natchitoches around 9:30 p.m. on August 19.

During the execution of the warrant, agents and Detectives located approximately 389 5 green oblong pills marked (S903) inside the residence, which were identified as 2 mg Alprazolam (Xanax).

Also located inside the house was a small amount of suspected THC wax*, along with several paraphernalia items used for smoking marijuana.



During the investigation, detectives learned Luther did not have a prescription for the Alprazolam pills.



As a result of the investigation and search warrant, Luther was arrested and charged with the following:



• Possession w/intent to distribute CDS IV (Alprazolam)

• Possession of CDS I (THC Wax)

• Simple Burglary

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

• Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS

*THC or tetrahydrocannabinol, a highly potent chemical extracted from cannabis, and is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects.

