Suspect jumps from moving car during chase

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (CNN) – A suspect bailed out of a moving car during a police chase in Louisiana.

He jumped out of his car just before it crashed at this intersection in St. John the Baptist Parish on Wednesday.

The suspect then dashed across the street – and almost got hit by passing cars.

Moments later, police cruisers showed up and went after him.

Deputies say the man who jumped and another suspect led them on a high-speed chase.

In the end, both suspects were nabbed.

