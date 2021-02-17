Teenagers face over 225 counts of burglary and attempted burglary in Louisiana

LAROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two law enforcement agencies in Louisiana worked together to find and arrest two teenagers accused of many vehicle burglaries.

Dakota Friloux, 19, and an unnamed teen are facing a lot of charges after a joint investigation by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Golden Meadow Police Department.

A series of vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Larose area in January, prompted an investigation by the agencies, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

It did not stop there as more burglaries were subsequently reported in February. Those burglaries allegedly took place in Cut Off and Golden Meadow.

LPSO says two firearms were stolen as well as primarily small amounts of cash and loose change.

The investigation led to Friloux and the other teenager, and on Monday, February 8, both teens were apprehended by authorities.

Friloux is charged with 76 counts of simple burglary of a motor vehicle, 11 counts of attempted burglary, 63 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and possession of marijuana.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Friloux is looking at over 150 charges while the male teenage juvenile faces 87 counts of burglary and attempted burglary.