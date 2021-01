A rich tradition since 1959 at Haydel's Bakery

NEW ORLEANS – It really is the icing on the cake.

The icing on the king cake.

They’ve been doing it at Haydel’s Bakery since 1959.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is with Dave Haydel as the icing goes on 70,000 king cakes this Carnival Season.

Haydel’s has a rich history of making king cake magic.

Take a look at how the pros do it.

And they do it by clocking in at midnight.