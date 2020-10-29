The morning after Hurricane Zeta

Louisiana

Veterans Boulevard looks like a dark nightmare

by: Wild Bill Wood

JEFFERSON PARISH, La (WGNO) – It’s a mess.

Streets are covered with trees.

Power lines are down.

Electricity is out for most people in the New Orleans area.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is up before sunrise to give you a look.

