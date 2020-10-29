The morning after Hurricane Zeta

JEFFERSON PARISH, La (WGNO) – It’s a mess.
Streets are covered with trees.
Power lines are down.
Electricity is out for most people in the New Orleans area.
WGNO’s Bill Wood is up before sunrise to give you a look.
Veterans Boulevard looks like a dark nightmare
