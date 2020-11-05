Thousands still without power a week after Hurricane Zeta

NEW ORLEANS – Over 14,000 Entergy customers are still in the dark one week after Hurricane Zeta blasted across south Louisiana.

Continued power outages stretch all the way from Grand Isle to Venetian Isles in Slidell. In a statement to WGNO, Entergy CEO David Ellis said Entergy crews are hard at work restoring power after the major storm.

“Our storm team has worked tirelessly to restore power to customers that were impacted by Hurricane Zeta,” Ellis said. “The storm came through southeast Louisiana one mile per hour shy of a Category 3 storm causing damage to 323 poles, 92 spans of wire and 201 transformers in Orleans Parish. As of Tuesday evening, we had restored power to all customers capable of safely receiving it. We performed that restoration work while reliably powering all polling locations. We are now zeroing in on the hardest hit areas like Venetian Isles where crews continue to replace badly damaged infrastructure, address vegetation issues and debris entangled in electrical lines.”

According to Ellis, crews expect to have power restored in Venitian Isles by Monday, November 9.

“I know it is difficult and inconvenient to wait for power to be restored following a major storm, so I want to thank all of our customers for their patience with us through this very busy storm season as our crews worked to safely restore power,” Ellis said.