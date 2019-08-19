Three-day Celebration of Life for former Louisiana governor starts this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco died on Sunday, August 18 and plans have been made for a celebration of her life starting on Thursday.
According to the governor’s office, on Thursday, August 22, the former governor of Louisiana will lie in state “in the State Capitol Rotunda.”
Flags will fly at half-staff thanks to an order from Governor Edwards.
The flags will stay that way until after the funeral mass for the former governor.
The Governor’s Office provided a rundown of what the three-day Celebration of Life schedule looks like:
- Thursday’s remembrance will begin in Baton Rouge with an Interfaith Service at St. Joseph’s Cathedral.
- Following the service, an honor procession is occurring at the State Capitol, where she will be met with a military salute on the front steps and then lie in state for public visitation.
- On Friday, there will be a public visitation and prayer service in Governor Blanco’s beloved Acadiana.
- On Saturday, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Lafayette before a private burial.
You can view the Celebration of Life schedule here.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS ABOUT THE SCHEDULE OF PUBLIC EVENTS ARE PROVIDED BELOW:
Thursday, August 22
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Celebration of Life Interfaith Service
St. Joseph Cathedral
401 Main Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Note: This service will be broadcast by Louisiana Public Broadcasting.
12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Honor Procession
Louisiana State Capitol (Front Steps)
900 North Third Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Note: Access to the State Capitol steps and the Rotunda will be limited beginning at noon.
1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Gov. Blanco Lies in State
Louisiana State Capitol Rotunda
900 North Third Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Note: Access to the State Capitol steps and the Rotunda will be limited beginning at noon. Visitors should enter through the basement of the Capitol and will be guided through to the Rotunda. For security purposes, no bags larger than a small purse will be allowed.
Friday, August 23
12:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Public Visitation
St. John the Evangelist Cathedral (Cathedral Hall)
914 St. John Street
Lafayette, LA 70501
Note: There will be a Recitation of the Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3 p.m. in Cathedral Hall and a prayer service from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 24
8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Public Visitation
St. John the Evangelist Cathedral (Cathedral Hall)
914 St. John Street
Lafayette, LA 70501
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Reflections and Mass of Christian Burial
St. John the Evangelist Cathedral
515 Cathedral Street
Lafayette, LA 70501
Note: This service will be broadcast live by Louisiana Public Broadcasting. Following the services, there will be a private burial.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Memorials
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Governor Kathleen Blanco Public Policy Center, via the University of Louisiana – Lafayette Foundation, 705 East St. Mary Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70504 or online at Give.louisiana.edu.
Security
Access to the State Capitol steps and Rotunda will be limited on Thursday, August 22, beginning at noon. Visitors are encouraged to carpool and park in the lots along River Road, as parking in front of the Capitol will be limited. No large bags will be allowed at any of the memorial events.
Visitors who wish to pay their respects on Thursday in the Rotunda will enter through the basement of the State Capitol, where they will be guided through to the first floor of the Capitol. There will be no access from the front steps. Seating will not be available for those waiting in line.
Seating for the public may be limited at Thursday’s Interfaith Service and Saturday’s Mass of Christian Burial. There will be an overflow area at the Mass in Lafayette on Saturday where the service will be broadcast.