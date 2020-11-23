Three Louisiana men arrested on child pornography charges

BATON ROUGE – Since the COVID-19 public health emergency was declared, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crimes Unit has seen a 200% increase in online sexual predator cases.

Despite this surge and a need for more resources to help with these investigations – the CCU has gone above and beyond to bring child predators to justice.

On Monday, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced three of their recent arrests.

“Policies have consequences, and one consequence of the Governor’s shutdowns and mandates is an increase of online activity – including internet crimes against children. Maintaining the status quo when it comes to protecting our children during these perilous times is dangerous and jeopardizes the safety of our communities,” said AG Landry. “While understaffed and overworked, my team and our law enforcement partners continue working tirelessly to find and apprehend criminals who produce, possess, or distribute sexual abuse images and videos of children.”

Jesse Barker, 32 of Arabi, was arrested on two counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (distribution). This arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Barker was booked into the St. Bernard Parish Jail.

Joseph Payne, 29 of Marrero, was arrested on two counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession). This arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Payne booked into Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

Sean Ramey, 57, was arrested in Tallulah on three counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession). This arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Probation & Parole, Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Tallulah Police Department. Ramey was booked into the Madison Parish Jail.