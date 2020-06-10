Today is the deadline to register for July 11 election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Time is running out to register to vote in Louisiana’s July 11 election.

According to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Wednesday, June 10 is the last day to register in-person or by mail for the July 11 Presidential Prefrence Primary/Municipal Primary.

Register in Person

Apply in person to register to vote at any Registrar of Voters Office.

You may also register in person at any of the following locations:

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services

WIC offices

Food stamp offices

Medicaid offices

Offices serving persons with disabilities such as the Deaf Action Centers and Independent Living Offices

Armed Forces recruitment offices

If registering in person at a parish Registrar of Voters Office, you are required to prove age, residency and identity. You must submit your current Louisiana driver’s license, if you have one, or your birth certificate or other documentation which reasonably and sufficiently establishes your identity, age and residency.

If you have no driver’s license, special Louisiana ID or social security number, you may provide a picture ID, a utility bill, payroll check or government document that includes your name and address.

If registering at a mandated site, no further proof of identification is required other than whatever proof is required for services received that you have applied for at the public agency.

Register by Mail

Apply by mail by downloading the Louisiana Voter Registration Application, completing it, and mailing it to your local Registrar of Voters Office. Please note that the list of offices for registrars of voters is also included on the form.

You may also register by using a National Mail Voter Registration Form.

For more information visit GeauxVote.com.

