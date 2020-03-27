The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Today Show host breaks down while speaking with QB Drew Brees

Louisiana News

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

The Today Show YouTube

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Louisiana has been impacted greatly by the coronavirus, especially New Orleans.

The physical and emotional impact on the community has undoubtedly been great and on this morning’s Today Show, some of that emotion came out when Hoda Kotb interviewed New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Video courtesy of The Today Show

Brees was on the Today Show to talk about the money that he and his wife are donating to Louisiana.

