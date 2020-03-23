Tonight: KTAL NBC 6 to air statewide COVID-19 broadcast with Louisiana Governor

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a press conference regarding updates to coronavirus in the state, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KTAL NBC 6 will air a special statewide broadcast with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards tonight regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

On Sunday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide ‘stay at home’ order, effective 5 p.m. Monday, describing a ‘race against time’ amid the coronavirus.

“In Louisiana we have taken aggressive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve; however, this is not enough,” Edwards said in a statement announcing the order. “As our number of cases continue to grow, I am directing all Louisianans to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave. I am implementing this measure to help prevent you from becoming infected or infecting someone else. “

Governor Edwards will be joined by health experts and members of his administration.

Topics of discussion will include the latest updates on positive cases in Louisiana, understanding testing for COVID-19 and the state’s capacity, resources that are available for businesses that are impacted as well as those who are either out of work or have had their work hours reduced. In addition, we will discuss how the K-12 and Higher Education systems are responding and provide information about resources for at-home learning, as well as mental health help that is available.

“We know that the public has many questions about COVID-19, and we want to be responsive and responsible by giving them factual information as they make adjustments for new ways of living during this crisis,” said Gov. Edwards.

“Some of the information will be new and some will reiterate what we have shared before and all of it will help further underscore the seriousness of this outbreak, what we can all do to help reduce the spread and the resources available to help our communities, our people and our businesses. I’m grateful to LPB and the television and radio stations statewide who are using their platforms to help educate our citizens and make our state as safe as possible. We will get through this by working together and heading the necessary precautions.”

