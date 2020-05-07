TONIGHT: Louisiana’s elected officials discuss the state’s response to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will take part in a virtual town hall Thursday night to discuss the state’s response to COVID-19 and how the state plans to begin reopening.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said on Wednesday that he is expecting to make an announcement Monday on whether the state will be ready to move into Phase One of reopening the economy on May 15.

Thursday’s virtual town hall will also include members of Louisiana’s federal delegation, including Congressman Mike Johnson.

The state’s casino industry has taken a massive economic hit during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier this week Ronnie Jones, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman, said casinos in the state could reopen later this month if COVID-19 cases remain flat.

“We have to allow the free market for innovation, for creativity, to have a chance there as well. And I think a lot of the owners of those establishments, those businesses, I think they’ll figure out a way to do it. Again it’s not rocket science, but if we’re gonna practice, for example, a six-foot buffer zone around each patron it could be done. You may to just use every fifth slot machine I guess, or however that is, but we have to give these businesses a chance to survive” said Rep. Mike Johson.

