Tracking the Tropics: Laura and Marco storm paths leading to Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – We’re tracking the evolving paths of Tropical Storms Laura and Marco as they move closer to Louisiana. There is better news this morning but this will certainly need to be watched through the next few days.

Marco is forecast to make landfall as a category one storm Monday afternoon. This will likely be a small compact system with the biggest impacts near and east of the center. It’s possible the track could shift a bit more east through the day.

Laura looks like a much bigger threat at landfall as a category 2 or potentially 3 storm. The track has shifted west overnight however and on this path would not be the major impact to southeast Louisiana that it looked like it could be. That could still change over the next couple of days.

The main impact will probably be storm surge, especially from the mouth of the river through the MS coast. We could see levels of 4-6 feet as Marco moves north in these spots. The rest of the areas would be in the 2-4 foot range.

With Marco being a compact storm, rain would be the biggest issue near and east of the center. This means most likely east of New Orleans. Southern Mississippi could get several inches of rain which could lead to inland flooding issues from heavy rain. The strongest winds would also be in this area with the highest chance of power outages.

