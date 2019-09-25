Trial in Shreveport’s first homicide in 2018 begins

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Opening salvos were exchanged today as the murder trial of 37-year-old Bryan Scott Gibson II began in Caddo Parish District Court.

Gibson is accused of second-degree murder in the January 2018 shooting death of 59-year-old Larry Davis in Gibson’s southeast Shreveport home, then owned by Gibson’s father, Bryan Scott Gibson.

The trial began Monday, but it took two full days to impanel the five-woman seven-man jury who will decide Gibson’s fate.

In Shreveport’s first homicide of 2018, Davis was found dead of gunshot wounds in a recliner at the home at 106 Southfield Blvd., just across the street from Albertson’s grocery store.

In today’s opening arguments, Caddo Parish Assistant District Attorney Bill Edwards said the state would prove Gibson borrowed a gun from a tenant who lived in an apartment behind the home, went into the house and opened fire on Davis, and then returned the gun to the tenant.

Edwards admitted that the victim had spent 18 years in a Texas prison on a murder charge, but said both men had issues. He drew a word picture of a chaotic household, with holes in the walls, and the house was in such squalor, the front door couldn’t be used because of the junk piled up.

He said the defendant and the victim liked to play loud music and yell at one another, something that others who lived, or were in and out of the house were accustomed to.

But defense attorney Randall Fish painted an entirely different picture, citing Louisiana’s stand-your-ground laws.

Fish said Gibson was helping Davis under the auspices of Veterans Lighthouse in Shreveport. He said on the day Davis’ death, Gibson had brought him home from Overton Brooks Hospital, where Davis had undergone surgery for an abscess earlier that day.

But, he told the jury, evidence would point to Davis attacking Gibson prior to the shooting.

While Edwards told the jury he would produce an eye witness who called police 15 minutes after the shooting, Fish countered that the eye witness had left the home when the shooting took place and returned later.

Following opening arguments, the state began calling its witnesses. Testimony will continue Thursday morning.

