Truck drivers line capitol streets in support of car insurance bill

BATON ROUGE, La. ( LOCAL 33)(FOX 44) – The price to drive in Louisiana, with insurance, is well above the national average. It’s a trend truck driver Kip Coltrin says is long overdue for a change.

“We got to go to truck stops . We got to sleep in these trucks with them running. We got to pay high fuel prices and everything else,” Coltrin says. So we want people to see our presence here that way it drives it home on why it’s so important.”

By presence Coltrin means protesters. Today, he and a group of truckers banded together to protest high auto insurance rates in support of a bill. The Omnibus Premium Reduction Act of 2020 aims to tackle high auto rates by first focusing on the courts.

“These billboard lawyers love nothing more because of that 50,000 dollar cap. They love nothing more than to jam us up with any kind of wreck,” Coltrin says.

When a trucker gets in an accident and damages top $50,000 dollars, the case moves to a jury trial.

But if the damages are below that number, the case is handled by a judge, which usually means the plaintiff gets awarded a larger settlement.

This bill wants to drop the $50,000 dollar jury trial threshold to $5,000 dollars to limit the amount insurance companies and ultimately truckers have to pay.

State Senator Heather Cloud in support of the bill says today’s demonstration will attract a lot of attention from proponents who rally for change, and even opponents who say there is no insurance issue in this state.

“This isn’t just a commercial auto insurance issue this is a dinner table issue for families across the state of Louisiana,” Cloud says.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.