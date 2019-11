Trump administration has mixed messages on Louisiana economy

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, La. A New York judge on Thursday, Nov. 7 ordered Trump to pay about $2 million to an array of charities to resolve a lawsuit alleging he misused his own charitable foundation to further his political and business interests. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The White House is sending mixed messages about Louisiana’s economy while President Donald Trump tries to unseat Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Trump trashed Edwards’ economic performance Wednesday at a Monroe rally, as he works to replace the Deep South’s only Democratic governor with Republican businessman Eddie Rispone. Rispone also regularly criticizes Edwards on the economy.

But the Trump administration seemed to have a different message Wednesday on Twitter.

In tweets, the White House touted Louisiana’s economy as “booming” with its lowest unemployment rate since 2008 and a strong energy industry.

Edwards’ campaign says that’s an indicator of the governor’s strong performance in office.

The White House credited Trump.

Trump returns to Louisiana next week, with a Nov. 14 pro-Rispone rally planned in Bossier City, two days before the election.

