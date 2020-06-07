Trump to sign emergency declaration to help state with Tropical Storm Cristobal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – President Donald Trump today tweeted that he will sign an emergency declaration to assist Louisiana with “all aspects of the big storm” which is expected to make landfall today.

In his tweet, Trump said he’s approving the declaration at the request of Louisiana Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy.

Friday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards emailed a letter to Trump through George A. Robinson, regional director of FEMA Region VI, requesting the aid.

Kennedy said he spoke with Trump early Sunday morning and asked him to grant Louisiana’s request for an emergency declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

