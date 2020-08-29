LIVE: President Trump visits Texas, Louisiana to survey Hurricane Laura damage

Louisiana

by: JILL COLVIN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fresh off the Republican National Convention, President Donald Trump is headed to Louisiana and Texas on Saturday to survey the damage after Hurricane Laura, a trip that allows him to use the trappings of his office to try to project empathy and leadership.

The president is making the trip two days after the Category 4 storm slammed the Gulf Coast, leaving at least 14 dead and wreaking havoc with severe winds and flooding. While the storm surge has receded and the cleanup effort has begun, hundreds of thousands remain without power or water, and they could for weeks or months as the hot summer stretches on.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said Trump was traveling “to be with those who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura.” He is expected to survey storm damage and receive briefings on emergency operations and ongoing relief efforts.

Trump had told reporters that he’d considered delaying his speech accepting his party’s nomination for a second term until Monday because the storm was coming.

‘I was going to Texas. I was going to Louisiana, maybe Arkansas,” he said. “But now, it turned out, we got a little bit lucky. It was very big, it was very powerful, but it passed quickly. ”

After giving his acceptance speech Thursday night as planned, Trump held a raucous rally Friday evening in New Hampshire. He lashed out at protesters who accosted his supporters as they left the White House and continued to paint November’s election as a contest between “democracy and the mob.”

Trump has sometimes struggled with his role as consoler-in-chief, failing to project empathy when visiting regions hard-hit by tragedy and disaster. That includes in Puerto Rico, where Trump was photographed tossing rolls of paper towel into the crowd, which some saw as inappropriately playful, given the circumstances. During a trip to the Carolinas in 2018, Trump marveled at a yacht floodwaters had washed onto a family’s property, telling them, “At least you got a nice boat out of the deal.” And he was caught on camera telling a person he’d handed food to to “have a good time.”

Other times, Trump has been a source of comfort. After a powerful tornado ripped through Alabama last year, killing nearly two dozen people, Trump spent time with families who’d lost loved ones, listening to their stories and hugging them.

Showing empathy has come more naturally for his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, who issued a statement Saturday saying he and his wife were praying for those hurt by the storm and promising that “we will be there to help you build back better.”

In a possible subtle dig at the incumbent, Biden praised the response of families in the hurricane-hit states and thanked them for “reminding Americans that no disaster, no single person, no injustice can match the humble, personal, courageous ways that Americans choose decency every single day.”

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has said Laura was the most powerful hurricane ever to strike his state, surpassing even Hurricane Katrina, which was a Category 3 when it hit in 2005. The storm toppled trees and damaged buildings as far north as central Arkansas, and more than 580,000 coastal residents evacuated in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. toll from the storm, which packed 150-mph (240-kph) winds and a storm surge as high as 15 feet (4.5 meters), currently stands at 14 deaths, with more than half of those killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from the unsafe operation of generators. The hurricane also killed nearly two dozen people in Haiti and the Dominican Republic as it barreled toward the U.S.

The first of Trump’s stops will be hard-hit Lake Charles, Louisiana, a city of 80,000 people, where simply driving remains a feat, with downed power lines and trees blocking roads.

Trump will also visit Orange, Texas, which was the worst-hit area in the state, but sustained far less damage than next-door Louisiana.

Weaker remnants of the hurricane continued to move across the southern U.S., unleashing heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. North Carolina and Virginia could get the brunt of the storm on Saturday, according to forecasters.

  • Sediment is seen covering part of South Cameron High School in Creole, La., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, after the storm surge receded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Damage is seen at South Cameron High School in Creole, La., Friday, Aug. 28, after the storm surge receded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • A fallen tree lies across part of a home after Hurricane Laura, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Leesville, La., as seen during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ aerial tour of stricken areas in the northern part of the state. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
  • Bucket trucks stage for power line repairs after Hurricane Laura, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Pineville, La., as seen during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ aerial tour of stricken areas in the northern part of the state. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
  • Damage to a roof from Hurricane Laura is seen Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Pineville, La., during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ aerial tour of stricken areas in the northern part of the state. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
  • Sediment is seen covering the athletic track at South Cameron High School in Creole, La., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, after the storm surge receded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • State Highway 27 leading to Cameron, La. is seen in Creole, La., Friday, Aug. 28 2020, as the storm surge recedes in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Storm surge is seen receding in Cameron, La., Friday, Aug. 28, after the storm surge receded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Fallen trees and roof damage from Hurricane Laura are seen Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, near Leesville, La., during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ aerial tour of stricken areas in the northern part of the state. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
  • Fallen trees, roof damage and flattened buildings from Hurricane Laura are seen Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, near Leesville, La., during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ aerial tour of stricken areas in the northern part of the state. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
  • Electric crews work to restore power after Hurricane Laura, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, near Leesville, La., as seen during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ aerial tour of stricken areas in the northern part of the state. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
  • Fallen trees and damaged roofs are left in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in DeRidder, La., as seen during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ aerial tour of stricken areas in the northern part of the state. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
  • Trees knocked over by Hurricane Laura are seen Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, near DeRidder, La., during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ aerial tour of stricken areas in the northern part of the state. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
  • Fallen trees and damaged roofs are left in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, near DeRidder, La., as seen during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ aerial tour of stricken areas in the northern part of the state. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
  • Fallen trees and damage to a roof from Hurricane Laura are seen Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, near DeRidder, La., during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ aerial tour of stricken areas in the northern part of the state. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
  • Fallen trees, roof damage and flattened structures are left by Hurricane Laura on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, near DeRidder, La., as seen during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ aerial tour of stricken areas in the northern part of the state. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
  • Trees knocked over by Hurricane Laura lie near Oakdale, La., as seen during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ aerial tour of stricken areas in the northern part of the state Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
  • Buildings damaged by Hurricane Laura are seen near Oakdale, La., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ aerial tour of stricken areas in the northern part of the state. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
  • Damage to a building from Hurricane Laura is seen Friday Aug. 28, 2020, near Oakdale, La., during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ aerial tour of stricken areas in the northern part of the state. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
  • Roofing pieces are left scattered after Hurricane Laura, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, near DeRidder, La., as seen during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ aerial tour of stricken areas in the northern part of the state. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
  • A tree lies toppled after Hurricane Laura, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, near DeRidder, La., as seen during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ aerial tour of stricken areas in the northern part of the state. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
  • Electric crews work to restore electricity in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Ruston, La., as seen during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ aerial tour of stricken areas in the northern part of the state. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
  • Debris trucks are ready to go for cleanup of Hurricane Laura damage Friday, Aug 28, 2020, in Monroe, La., as seen during Gov. John Bel Edwards aerial tour of stricken areas in the northern part of the state. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
  • Trees felled by Hurricane Laura lie near a house Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Ruston, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
  • Wedding dresses hang within a pile of debris at a store in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Residents and business owners were slowly making their way back into the city following Hurricane Laura. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
  • A wooden cross where a pine tree fell just missing this house by inches is seen following Hurricane Laura Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Lake Charles, La. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate Via AP)
  • Roofers cut a pine tree into small sections to clear it from the inside of a house Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Lake Charles, La. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate Via AP)
  • Business owners survey the damage of Hurricane Laura Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Lake Charles. Recovery efforts were underway after Hurricane Laura. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate Via AP)
  • Flooding surrounds damaged homes and buildings Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cameron, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Flooding surrounds damaged homes Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cameron, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Floodwaters cover the street Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cameron, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Flooding surrounds damaged vehicles Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cameron, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Floodwaters cover the street under downed utility wires Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cameron, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Water surrounds a damaged barge Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cameron, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Flooding surrounds a damaged building Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cameron, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Flooding surrounds a damaged building Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cameron, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Flooding and damage is shown Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cameron, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Flooding surrounds damaged homes and buildings Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cameron, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Foodwaters cover the street Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cameron, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Debris sits in floodwaters Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cameron, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Foodwaters cover the street Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cameron, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Foodwaters cover the street Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cameron, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Flooding surrounds a damaged building Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cameron, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • A mobile home is destroyed, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, near Southwestern, La., as clean up efforts continue following Hurricane Laura. (Kirk Meche/American Press via AP)
  • Pousson’s Laundromat and Barbershop is left in ruins, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Westlake, La., from Hurricane Laura. (Kirk Meche/American Press via AP)
  • A fireman looks for a place to cut fallen power lines, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Westlake, La., as cleanup efforts continue following Hurricane Laura moved through the area. (Kirk Meche/American Press via AP)
  • A damaged home is shown Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Hackberry, La., after Hurricane Laura move through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • A damaged home is shown Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Hackberry, La., after Hurricane Laura move through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss