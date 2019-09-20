Two Caddo Parish inmates escape from Work Release building

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo deputies are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Work Release building late last night.

According to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator around 11 p.m. Thursday 21-year-old Brenden Jackson and 20-year-old Kodie Byrne were discovered missing during a headcount at a minimum-security facility in the 1100 block of Forum Dr.

Jackson is described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes, standing 6’4″ tall and weighing 250 lbs. with a tattoo on his left arm.

Jackson was transferred to the Work Release building from Claiborne Detention Center in July to participate in the re-entry program. He completed that program in August. His original charge was simple burglary and parole violation.

Byrne is described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes standing 6’1″ tall and weighing 180 lbs. He was in jail for a parole violation.

Byrne was not participating in a program at the time but was due to be released in 126 days.

Jackson and Byrne have ties to Texas and could be there or in our local area.

Anyone with information regarding Jackson’s and Byrne’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Caddo Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.