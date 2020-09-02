Two cases of West Nile Virus reported in Caddo Parish

According to the CDC, West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in Caddo Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The Louisiana Department of Health’s weekly arbovirus surveillance reports indicate both cases in Caddo Parish are neuroinvasive, which means they developed into more serious illness such as encephalitis or meningitis. The most recent report published on the state department of health website indicates one person has died from WNV-NID in the week ending August 29, which appears to be the first death in the state this year from the virus.

The LDH report does not indicate the parish where the death was reported.

The two other cases in the state were reported in St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parishes, both asymptomatic.

Caddo Parish Administrator Dr. Woodrow Wilson mentioned the positive cases during Tuesday’s commission meeting, noting that they are among four cases reported statewide. Wilson also reported that a Caddo Parish citizen is undergoing treatment after being bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies.

“This is why animal services is so important, to respond to these issues and also to do the mosquito spraying that will help prevent the spread of West Nile and the Zika virus because we are living among those things in our community and we are trying to manage it to the best of our ability.”

Humans contract West Nile when they are bitten by mosquitoes infected with the virus. When people are infected with West Nile, the virus will affect them one of three ways. West Nile neuroinvasive disease is the most serious type, infecting the brain and spinal cord. Neuroinvasive disease can lead to death, paralysis and brain damage. The milder viral infection is West Nile fever, in which people experience flu-like symptoms. The majority of people who contract West Nile will be asymptomatic, which means they show no symptoms. These cases are typically detected through blood donations or in the course of other routine medical tests.

About 90 percent of all cases are asymptomatic, while about 10 percent will develop West Nile fever. Only a very small number of infected individuals will show the serious symptoms associated with neuroinvasive disease (NID). Those who are 65 years old and older are at higher risk for complications, but everyone is at risk for infection.

Click here for more information about West Nile Virus from the Louisiana Department of Health.

There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.