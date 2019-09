JACKSON PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two children died in a house fire in north Louisiana.

The State Fire Marshal says it happened at a home Saturday night in Jackson Parish.

Two children were unable to escape the fire, while three others and an adult were able to get out with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

