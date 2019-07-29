Two dead after boat capsizes near Sterlington

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (7/28/2019) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department Wildlife & Fisheries are investigating a boating accident on Sunday.

Sometime on Sunday, officers were called to a boating accident on the cutoff near Sterlington.

Investigators say three people were in an aluminum boat near Bayou Drive when it capsized. One person was able to swim to shore, and get to a home to call for help.

Deputies & Agents found the bodies of the two others who went into the water when the boat overturned.

Police have no released the names of those involved at this time.