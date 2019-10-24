Two hurt in school bus crash in Morehouse Parish

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (10/24/2019) — According to the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a school bus and a minivan.

Police say it happened on Hwy 425 near Fancher Road. They say no child was taken to the hospital, but they encourage people to take their children to get checked out.

The bus driver hurt, and was taken by Medlife to the hospital. The driver of the minivan that appears to have rear-ended the bus was flown by helicopter to Shreveport due to the seriousness of their injuries.

No word on how many children were on-board when the crash happened.

