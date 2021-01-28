2nd and 3rd cases of of U.K. COVID-19 variant confirmed in Louisiana, 14 more suspected

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two more cases of a coronavirus variant that is more contagious have been confirmed in Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the U.K. COVID-19 variant cases were detected in a person in Region 5 in Southwest Louisiana and in a person in Region 1 in the Greater New Orleans area.

LDH officials said a case investigation and contact tracing were performed to identify, inform and monitor anyone who was in close contact with the person in Region 5. That person did not report a history of travel outside of the state. Case investigation and contact tracing are ongoing for the new case in Region 1.

Another 14 additional suspect variant cases are pending confirmatory testing. Eight of these suspect cases are in Region 1 and six are in Region 5. The states first confirmed case of the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant was identified in Region 1.

This variant, is frequently referred to as the U.K. variant because it was first detected in the United Kingdom. This variant spreads more easily from one person to another than other viral strains currently circulating in the U.S.

However, current COVID-19 vaccines are thought to be effective against the variant strain. Further study is needed to determine if there is increased disease severity associated with the variant strain.

Because most local SARS-CoV-2 laboratory tests are not able to provide results that can identify suspect variant strains, there are likely to be many additional B.1.1.7 variant cases in Regions 1 and 5 that are undetected. This variant is likely to be circulating in other parts of Louisiana as well.

Future updates to Louisiana B.1.1.7 case counts can be found on CDCs website. However, these case counts only represent the variant strains that are confirmed through genomic sequencing and do not accurately reflect the true number of variant cases.

Because this variant strain known to be circulating in Louisiana, it is more important than ever that everyone:

Wear a mask

Practice social distancing

Avoid gatherings

Avoid travel

Stay home when sick

Practice hand hygiene

Quarantine and get tested if exposed to a positive case

When eligible, consider getting the COVID vaccine