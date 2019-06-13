U.S. Marshals arrest Stoner Ave. murder suspects

U.S. Marshals have arrested 23-year-old Tamara Baker and 35-year-old LeDarron Carter in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Deverous Holden.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people accused of fatally shooting a man in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood now sit behind bars.

Baker and Carter were taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Jordan St. Investigators believe Baker and Carter shot Holden shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Stoner Ave.

When officers arrived they found Holden lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. Holden was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died from his injuries.

Baker and Carter were booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Second Degree Murder. Their bond has been set at $300,000.

